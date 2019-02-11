ANC's 'new dawn' embraces all of SA's rainbow colours

New and old politicians have no choice but to contend with the fact that gone are the days where people in power could make pronouncements, or even do anything publicly at all - without the immediate reaction and blow-back from the body politic.

Welcome to an era where voices are going to be heard. Do strap in and become comfortable with a hand-held device being a more powerful tool than a day off work to join an organised physical march.

This new reality means politicians should have three-dimensional thinking and response process at any and every moment. This quality needs to kick in when - for instance - taking pictures with a downtrodden elderly person. Attention needs to be paid to what the background says about the elderly person and the government you represent.

Political parties now need entire war rooms to handle any imminent situation arising from content that emanates from digital media. And the traffic is particularly high during election time.

Some public assertions may not be correct or fair given our shared internalised trauma.

One such example of narratives that must be challenged is the recent outrage over an ANC election advert that featured an attractive young woman.

The lady's testimony created a stir and was the subject of some colourful opinion pieces.