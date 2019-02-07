Supra's win against ANC NEC may be brief

Supra Mahumapelo and his provincial executive committee's return to power may be shortlived.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday effectively reinstated the disbanded Mahumapelo leadership.

The ANC has said that it would appeal yesterday's ruling by judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, who declared the 2018 decision by the party's national executive committee (NEC) to disband the North West leadership unlawful.

The provincial leadership's term of office is set to end on Wednesday and only the NEC can decide whether to extend their stay in power while preparing for an elective conference or to appoint a provincial task team (PTT).

Acting ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the party leaders have put together a rapid response team headed by deputy president David Mabuza to deal with organisational issues in the North West.