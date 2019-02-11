Supra to work with ANC task team

ANC officials have proposed that the recently reinstated North West provincial executive committee (PEC), led by former premier Supra Mahumapelo, work with the provincial task team appointed by the party's NEC.

Sources privy to the discussions at a meeting that took place behind closed doors at Luthuli House yesterday, between Mahumapelo's PEC, the task team and ANC officials, said if the proposal is rejected, the party will hold a special NEC meeting to deal with the matter.

ANC spokespersons Dakota Legoete and Zizi Kodwa had not responded to Sowetan's request for comment at the time of going to print.

Mahumapelo's PEC held its first meeting over the weekend to discuss a way forward following their reinstatement by the South Gauteng High Court last week.

The court set aside the NEC's decision to disband the PEC in August last year, effectively reinstating Mahumapelo at the helm of the party in the troubled province.