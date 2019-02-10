Sanef condemns Ndabeni-Abrahams for blocking media from doing its job

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says it would like to have an urgent meeting with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over her blocking SABC journalists from doing their job.

Sanef condemned the minister's actions in blocking the journalists from covering a protest at an ANC manifesto launch in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Irate supporters stormed the rally complaining about poor service delivery. Journalists from the SABC and other media were among those blocked.

Video footage which was also broadcast on TV stations showed Ndabeni-Abrahams blocking the journalists from covering the protest and ordering them to cover what they came for and not to give coverage to "people that are out of order".