Bushiri urges his flock not to shun elections

Controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri has encouraged his followers not to lash out at the state for his arrest by abandoning voting in this year's national elections.

Bushiri, 35, delivered his first Sunday sermon since being released on bail from police holding cells five days ago after he was arrested by the Hawks, along with his wife, in connection with fraud and money laundering charges.

Yesterday, halls packed to the rafters with fanatical congregants of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church erupted in loud cheers and screams as Bushiri walked in sporting a black suit and a bright yellow tie.

After ascending to the podium Bushiri, also known as the Major One, took the opportunity to encourage members of his flock to vote.

Many had threatened to abandon the polls amid complaints that their leader was being victimised and unfairly targeted.