Gwede Mantashe tries to shake off Bosasa links

Mineral resources minister and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe insists that he does not have a corrupt relationship with the controversial Bosasa company.

He claims the security cameras Bosasa installed at his Boksburg home in 2016 were a favour from a "family friend", Papa Leshabane, who also happens to be the troubled company's executive director.

Mantashe, who served 10 years as ANC secretary-general - making him one of the most powerful politicians in the country - went out of his way this weekend to prove that he is not a Bosasa lackey.

For weeks now, the ANC leader, who was among the most vocal against state capture and corruption in the last years of Jacob Zuma's presidency, has been on the back foot trying to defend himself against claims that Bosasa spent R300,000 on security installations at his properties.

He invited journalists to his properties in Boksburg and Ecala and Elliot in Eastern Cape. Sowetan was part of the media entourage that visited the Boksburg house, which is situated in what the former trade union leader calls a "working class suburb".