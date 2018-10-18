Introspection just what the media needs

Tomorrow marks the 41st anniversary of Black Wednesday, which is now also known as the national Media Freedom Day.

The day is in commemoration of October 19 1977, when the apartheid state banned The World; the Weekend World as well Pro Veritate, a religious publication run by the late Beyers Naudé.

The closure of the publications was part of a government clampdown on internal resistance to apartheid a month after the death of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko and the killing of hundreds of youths in Soweto and elsewhere a year earlier. It was the banning of The World that led to the establishment of Sowetan in 1981.

This year's commemoration comes at a time when the media industry, especially our sister publication - the Sunday Times - is under a painful public scrutiny.