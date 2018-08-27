Why state capture inquiry is so intriguing

The commission of inquiry into state capture is finally under way in Johannesburg.

But it continues to be clouded in public scepticism, with doubts over whether we should expect anything of value out of it.

Commissions of inquiry in SA don't have a rosy history. Under apartheid, they were used to cover up the immoral actions of an illegitimate government. Post-apartheid commissions have also not proven themselves to be very helpful.

Two recent commissions stand out among the most disappointing. It was clear from the outset that the Seriti commission on the arms deal was set up to find Jacob Zuma not guilty. The Marikana commission also has the appearance of a whitewash. Which politician has it found guilty?

No police force anywhere in the world can massacre people like that without a green light from politicians. Don't listen to the usual propaganda about the authority of commanders.

Given this, it is understandable why South Africans are sceptical about the value of commissions of inquiry.

But there is something politically unique about the state capture commission. First, the commission was appointed by an "implicated" president who is no longer in office. The commission's findings will therefore not be presented to the now-toothless man in Nkandla. Justice Raymond Zondo knows this.

The second political factor is that the president who will receive the findings of the commission has no interest in protecting the one floating in a fire pool in the rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal.