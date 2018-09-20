Maimane U-turn good for the DA

Sanity has finally prevailed in the DA with its leader Mmusi Maimane abandoning his ill-conceived bid to stand for the premiership of Western Cape in next year's general elections.

Maimane was very well within his rights to make himself available as a candidate for the post, given the fact that the DA constitution allows for its leader to stand for any public position.

It is also true that a precedent had already been set in 2009 when then party leader Helen Zille opted to run for the provincial premiership instead of taking on then ANC leader Jacob Zuma in the race for the country's presidency.

But the context of the Zille decision was that of a DA election strategy that involved having the party winning the control of a province and then using that base to showcase how the party would govern differently from the ANC.

That objective was achieved after the 2009 elections and, subsequently, the strategy helped the party grow its support in the province and metros in other provinces such as Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.