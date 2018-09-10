The ANC's "economic mismanagement and bad policy" are to blame for South Africa’s economic woes‚ according to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Party leader Mmusi Maimane made these comments at a media briefing on Monday‚ following last week’s announcement that South Africa had slid into a technical recession.

Maimane criticised the ANC‚ saying the recession was not a result of global economic conditions but was home grown.

He said the rising cost of living‚ as seen in petrol price increases‚ the VAT increase‚ sugar tax and income tax was money demanded by an inefficient‚ corrupt and captured state‚ and was not spent on productive investment.