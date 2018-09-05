The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas has penned a heartfelt letter detailing the compromises he's had to make in the name of fame that almost cost him his sanity and life.

In the letter Lucas revealed he's gay and that he struggled to come out of the closet‚ which caused him to contemplate suicide.

After a long emotional struggle Lucas managed to live his truth‚ but that was until he won the popular singing competition in 2017.

"People started telling me to keep the fact that I was in a relationship with a man a secret - 'the audience is conservative'- no one will vote for you. So I did‚ and I won. "I'm glad I listened to them‚" I thought. People then said‚ 'No one will buy your music if they think you are gay. Girls are your biggest market‚ you will alienate them'. Before I knew it I was back in the closet again‚" Lucas wrote.

The singer explained that while it looked like he was living his best life on the outside‚ the internal conflict took its toll on him.