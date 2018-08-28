TUT suspends activities for the rest of the week after death of law student

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has suspended activities for the rest of the week as it mourns the death of law student Katlego Andries Monareng.

“Today (Monday)‚ the University announced an institution-wide week of mourning for Monareng who died after he was hit by a bullet outside the University’s Soshanguve North campus during the annual SRC elections‚” TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said.

“As a public display of mourning‚ the TUT flag will fly half-mast at all campuses until the end of the week.”

TUT is helping Monareng’s family with his funeral and memorial service arrangements. The university said it would announce the academic plan for the rest of the semester “shortly”.

Monareng was a final year law student who was shot on Thursday during a protest over alleged vote rigging and election fraud.

A TUT student who spoke to this publication last week claimed that police had used live ammunition.