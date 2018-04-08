Executive fights ex-Miss SA for parental rights

Former MTN group CEO and Eskom board member Sifiso Dabengwa's court application to have full parental rights to a love child has exposed his secret affair with a former Miss South Africa, including how he chucked her out of his apartment after discovering that she was allegedly dating a radio personality behind his back.

These details are contained in an application filed by the businessman at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg this week.

In the application, the business executive sought a declaratory order compelling his ex-girlfriend to allow him access to and full parental responsibilities for their nine-year-old daughter.

This, according to the affidavit deposed by Dabengwa, was because his baby mama was refusing him overnight access and vacation rights with their child despite him paying for her school fees amounting to R90000 per year and R6000 maintenance a month.

