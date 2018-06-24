Sobering time with Cupcake and no drinks on the house

Open with care

Never in her wildest dreams has Vera ever thought it would come to this.

It's been about four months of Cupcake's rule and she can't help thinking this whole thing should have come with a warning - not dissimilar to the type they slap on a pack of smokes or music with explicit lyrics.

Wouldn't it have been nice that there was a "Extremely Boring Times Ahead" before we, The People of the South, went ahead and unwrapped the Cupcake?

Who sent us this fella?

Now we are bored stiff, forced into discussing the weather and the nauseating petrol price hikes.

Can't we send the package back to sender already, seeing that the buffalo bull is nothing but a one-trick pony with little to offer beyond rehashing Bra Hugh's lyrics?

Always PG 16 by the firepool

Awuleth'umshini wam, bring back uBaba ka Duduzane, I say. At least with him life in Mzansi always felt like we were all taking part in a music video shoot, with the crooner working his magic on the mic at every turn.

And, snippets of news from Nkandla always made us stay riveted no end, so much so that we forgot the mundane daily humdrum of survival.

The chief act was ably aided by equally harlequin cameos by the likes of Faith, Des and what's her name ... the one who'd risk having gogos go without their pensions rather than to take business away from filthy-rich CPS .