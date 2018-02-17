OPINION: Time to say thank you for singing, dancing

End of an error, indeed

Is it just not awesome finally getting off the cuckoo Planet Zuma?

It was getting rather tiresome watching this game of The Crooner formerly known as Namba Wan having cyril for breakfast and topping it up with a buffalo stew late at night the past few weeks while the nation willed Buffalo to ride roughshod over a man who was for all intents and purposes a yesterday's man.

Yet Vera has to admire the tenacity of this rural peasant who seemed to believe he was born a president and couldn't fathom why the people just wanted him gone.

A tear for uBaba

Funnily enough, Vera herself couldn't help feeling a tear almost escape down one of these heavenly cheeks.

It could be that, like comedians and cartoonists, she suspects that she too will miss the happy-go-lucky and sometimes downright silly nature of the son of Nkandla.

Annoying as it was, Vera is scared she will miss the giggle, the staccato-style of reading speeches ... and, of course, the singing and dancing.

Thanks for the material

He was also the contributor-in-chief to this column. OMG, Vera is having a withdrawal syndrome! Hamba kahle Msholozi, akekho ofana nawe Nxamalala. Yours has been a long walk too; a village herdboy who became president.

Vera had a chuckle remembering some highlights of the Zuma misadventure. It particularly cracked her up thinking just what a joke our politics can be when she recalled that he was once MEC for economic development in KwaZulu-Natal. That's like entrusting a wolf with raising the chickens for you.

Spare the mother continent

His presidency, unfortunately, was proof to the commander-in-chief of the toy army's assertion that there is nothing special about presidents ... that every Tom, Dick and Harry can become a president.

Trouble is we seem to get all the Dicks here in Africa. Nkosi sikelela!

No honour among

This change of the guard at Khongolose has exposed some people for what they really are, turncoats, and latter day askaris if you will.

Maybe some think now that Silili is secure in the driving seat, we may as well declare it the silly season, where everything goes. They have been mantashing all over the place, this lot, playing politics of the stomach. Think Malusi and that mayor who threatened to go if Buffalo won.

Vera couldn't believe it when the ex who was nearly number one also joined the flock and mantashed on uBaba kaDuduzane. Word is that she was leading the lynch mob in the NEC when they say "Re utlwile taba tse monate bare Zuma wa tsamaya". Et tu, Nkosazana?

WTF?!

What a Valentine's Day this lover boy of a president made us all endure! One chap who will not forget it in a hurry was a tjatjarag TV news reporter who out of unbridled excitement at the news that Zexit was finally a reality went to a student neighbourhood known for its love of the fire waters to solicit reaction.

F-bombs exploded at every turn in his vox pop so he had to cut the assignment short.

Yena aya kwini !