OPINION: Comrade speaker, you have mail you better not read

P.O Nkandla

They say be careful what you wish for. That's the advice Vera would volunteer to Juju and the red teletubbies. They stormed out of Baleka's House the other day after they tried in vain to make her read the resignation letter from the Nkandla chap. Vera, by some stroke of luck, laid her paws on the missive...

Some things are best left alone.

Running on four wheels

What is it with folks from the northernmost province, it seems they always take the cake when it comes to bizarre tales?

Heard of the athlete who thought it a great idea to use a car to run a marathon?

He was flushed out by a fellow runner when he lined up with the top-10 finishers, all too ready to collect his share of the runners' booty.

He was probably betrayed by the fact that he was the only one in the group without a droplet of sweat on the brow and the game was up.

Ja neh, Limpompo, as that Nkandla fella would say ... heh heh heh heh.

Killer on the small screen

Usually it's the television newsreader who breaks the news about a serial killer. What are we then to make of a news anchor who goes on a killing spree, as that fellow did recently on the small screen.

Fake it like...

It's a good thing he has been put on leave. Otherwise he was beginning to inspire a bunch of people out there, including Nodoli - the princess of the Struggle who took to parliament with her own brand of fake news, declaring that the serial killer has been fired.

Vera can only wish the poor guy well, as she imagines he's probably going around seeing apparitions whenever he sees uMtwana KaPhindangene, who was the first to fall victim to his killing spree, and the new president.

Testing the water

Then some upstart at Dithering Heights, perhaps eager to show how much he has learnt from a master, thought it best to semi-kill his victims when he announced that there was a president Jacob Ramaphosa.

Will someone please check what they put in the waters in Awkward Park?

His master's student

Then there was Gigabyte with his own brand of Msholozi maths declaring that the child support grant had just been raised to R410-million a month. Vera wonders how many waited to hear his prompt self-correction. We shall hold him liable for all the newborns nine months hence. Who wouldn't try their luck for R410-million a month?