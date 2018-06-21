Hookah just as deadly as cigarettes

According to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa), cancerous infections are not only found in people who smoke cigarettes but also in those who use what some consider a harmless alternative, hookahs.

Because a hookah smoking session typically lasts longer, Cansa health specialist Professor Michael Herbst says hookah smokers take more puffs than cigarette smokers.

Research conducted by Cansa found a hookah smoker takes 100 puffs per session, whereas one cigarette can be smoked in about 10 puffs.

"People often believe because the smoke is filtered through water, the harmful products are removed.

"However, the only thing the water may do is cool down the smoke a little bit," says Herbst.

"There is no safe level of smoking. Smoking is smoking, and it's bad. People who are smoking should get urgent assistance to kick their habit."