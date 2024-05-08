Letters

READER LETTER | DA advert is the least of SA's problems

08 May 2024 - 13:29
The DA launched its election advert which aired on television last Sunday. The advert opens with an expected line: “This election is about survival.”
Let me get this straight,  President Cyril Ramaphosa’s "renewal" project has tanked, as international businesses queue to leave SA’s market.

Jacob Zuma, the reason for the creation of the entire Zondo commission, is set to make a comeback in our elections this month – the consequences of which will be devastating for our constitutional democracy. We saw in 2021 what he can inspire, away from the seat of power.

And commentators want to tell me about the DA’s new advert, where the message is to turn out to vote? Priorities, South Africans. Priorities.

Hlumelo, Mthatha

