Let me get this straight, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s "renewal" project has tanked, as international businesses queue to leave SA’s market.
Jacob Zuma, the reason for the creation of the entire Zondo commission, is set to make a comeback in our elections this month – the consequences of which will be devastating for our constitutional democracy. We saw in 2021 what he can inspire, away from the seat of power.
And commentators want to tell me about the DA’s new advert, where the message is to turn out to vote? Priorities, South Africans. Priorities.
Hlumelo, Mthatha
READER LETTER | DA advert is the least of SA's problems
Image: X
