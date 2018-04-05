OPINION: She was no saint but still a shining light in Struggle

We are mourning the death of a great leader of the Struggle for liberation in South Africa, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

And, as we reflect on her life, we need to take issue with the tendency of looking at Mam' Winnie through the lens of her infringement of conventions and judgments about her personality.

She should be located in history as a political actor and analysed through the content of her politics.

Mam' Winnie rose to prominence as a leader of the Struggle for liberation in her own right when the ANC's senior leadership, including her husband Nelson Mandela, were sentenced to life in prison. She could no longer be pigeonholed as just the wife and mother of the children of Madiba.

She devoted her life to the Struggle, suffering the political consequences of persecution, imprisonment and banishment. But, she did so while single-handedly raising her children while her then husband was serving a life sentence on Robben Island.

While Mandela and other leaders of the Struggle languished in prison, she did not flee. She remained to face the hostility of the apartheid regime.