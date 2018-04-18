Help ease pain of mental illness if you can.

My paternal family has a yearly Easter tradition. We meet to go to the graveyards to "visit" our loved ones, flowers in hand.

We then proceed to a designated household where we have lunch, drink and end it off with Methodist hymns.

I cherish the day for a different reason; it is the one time of the year I get to catch up with my cousins. In our catchup this past Easter, I learnt of the death of one of my cousin's friends, a suicide.

And, it got me thinking yet again of the silence that sits, large and smug, in families surrounding issues of mental health.

This silence not only makes it difficult to talk about the scourge of mental illness but its extent and the different versions and faces of it.

Growing up, I used to frequent the village that my mom comes from. One of my favourite things to do while I was there was walking with my mother's cousins to my grandmother's sister's house, located in the valley of the village.