'Media is denting my name': Zandile Gumede responds to MPL criticism

Embattled Zandile Gumede has blamed mainstream media and sexism for “denting” her name.

Speaking for the first time since being sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature (MPL) on Wednesday, Gumede told eNCA that her redeployment was not a reward, as opposition parties had alluded.

Gumede's appointment received major criticism as her fraud and corruption case is still being heard before court.

“It's not a reward, it's a continuation of working for the community because they know how hard I can work. There's no reward, it's just to open another door for me to continue working for the people,” Gumede said.