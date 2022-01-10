Hong Kong finds new suspected Covid-19 case at official’s scandal-hit birthday party

Shortened Isolation

As Hong Kong’s hospitals and isolation venues fill up, officials said Monday they will allow close contacts of confirmed patients to quarantine for 14 days in government facilities, down from the previous 21 days. After leaving the camp, they are allowed to move around the city, but should monitor their health conditions and get tested on the 19th day.

“The number of close contacts in isolation facilities are surging and cause big pressure,” said health official Chuang Shuk-kwan, adding that omicron cases typically develop more quickly, in about two to three days, after transmission.

It’s the second time the government has eased quarantine requirements since the omicron outbreak started, reflecting the squeeze on capacity as thousands get swept up in its aggressive contact-tracing and tracking. About 800 people are waiting to enter the facilities, which would take up almost all available space, said Chuang.

On Saturday, officials said discharged Covid-19 patients can serve 14-day compulsory isolation at home or other designated locations, without specifying what they might be. Previously, recovered patients had to isolate in the government camp.

Party Chaos

Last week, two guests tested preliminary positive for Covid-19 who weren’t at the party at the same time, causing all attendees to be ordered to Hong Kong’s spartan isolation camp at Penny’s Bay. One of those guests was later confirmed to be a false alarm, sparing many ministers and legislators from the isolation facility.

Those who left the party before 9.30pm — when the two known cases arrived — hadn’t been exposed to the virus. The government said Monday that only some 104 people only needed to be isolated.