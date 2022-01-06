US strengthens infection controls at military bases in Japan

US military bases in Japan introduced stricter measures on Thursday to tackle an increase in Covid-19 cases as the government expressed grave concern over the outbreak.

US Forces Japan said it is “establishing more stringent mitigation measures in a further effort to prevent virus transmission.”

The measures include requiring US military personnel to wear masks off base and for stricter testing mandates, it said in a press release.

Earlier, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi requested US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that US service members be restricted from leaving base, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.