'We'll push for PSL to open the stadiums': AmaZulu's Manzini Zungu gives Malema's call the thumbs up

AmaZulu director Manzini Zungu has backed EFF leader Julius Malema's call to open football stadiums for fans.

Addressing party supporters at Moses Mabhida’s People’s Park over the weekend, Malema called for the opening of stadiums for sports fans.

If political events can host 2,000 supporters, sports fans should be allowed to return to stadiums.

“[President Cyril] Ramaphosa, we want you to open up stadiums. We want to watch soccer at Moses Mabhida stadium. We want to watch AmaZulu at the stadium."

Malema called on the PSL to address the issue and challenge regulations limiting attendance at stadiums.

“We call on the leadership of the PSL to stop being scared and being cowardice (sic) and challenge this government.

“Why is the PSL silent when political parties are meeting in soccer stadiums, yet soccer clubs are not allowed to meet in stadiums? That is absolute nonsense, it's not science.

“We want our soccer back, we want our entertainment back, we want our festivals back, we want our economy opened for all of us, for the youth of KwaZulu-Natal to get jobs back.”

Taking to social media, Zungu thanked Malema for the call, saying fans were the rightful owners of the game.

“Julius Malema has spoken thank you. We will push for PSL to open the stadiums. It is in the best interest of football that fans come back [because] they are the rightful owners of the game,” said Zungu.