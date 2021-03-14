IN PICTURES | Japan worshippers walk on fire to pray for safety

Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families on Sunday by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over smouldering coals at an annual festival near Mt Takaosan.

The fire-walking was more tense than usual because participants were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was also limited to 1,000 participants. Last year, it wasn't open to the public because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Passing your body through the flames cleanses your soul and delivers your prayers to Buddha,” said Koshou Kamimura, a Buddhist monk from Takaosan Yakuouin Temple.

“Historically, Mt Takaosan is an important place to pray for deliverance from plagues, so I felt we should hold the festival this year with certain precautions.”