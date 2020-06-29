Church services held at the malls

Being unable to attend church due to the national lockdown regulations and lack of data should not stop people from receiving the word of God.

As a result, a group of worshippers have decided to take church services to the malls in an effort to pray for the country and the strain that families are facing due to Covid-19.

Members of the House of Grace Ministries in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, have started an initiative to pray at different malls in Ekurhuleni to help those who cannot physically attend places of worship.

Leader of the church, Pastor Mandla Tshabalala, told Sowetan that the initiative started when President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed places of worship to open. "I felt in my spirit that we should take the church to the people because people are not able to come to church because there are restrictions to numbers and hours of worship. We chose to utilise public places where everyone is moving.