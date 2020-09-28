Pastor tells of pain of having to turn worshippers away
Lockdown level 1 brings cheer to churches
There was jubilation and excitement at the Royal Assembly Ministries in Primrose, in East Rand, as the church welcomed more than 50 worshippers for the first time in six months.
Dressed in colourful African attire to mark Heritage Month, congregants arrived 30 minutes before the start of the service, to allow for the screening process to go smoothly. Some of the members had pre-booked their seats...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.