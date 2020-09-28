Pastor tells of pain of having to turn worshippers away

Lockdown level 1 brings cheer to churches

There was jubilation and excitement at the Royal Assembly Ministries in Primrose, in East Rand, as the church welcomed more than 50 worshippers for the first time in six months.



Dressed in colourful African attire to mark Heritage Month, congregants arrived 30 minutes before the start of the service, to allow for the screening process to go smoothly. Some of the members had pre-booked their seats...