Members of Satanic church are not evil, child-sacrificing devil-worshippers

When the registration of the first Satanic Church in SA became public, it sent shockwaves of indignation throughout social media.

Outraged commenters could not believe that the government would allow such a church to exist.

While Satanism is certainly a provocative name to choose for a religious movement, we should look beyond the surface of that name before rejecting the South African Satanic Church outright.

In Christianity, Satan has become the personification of all evil. In history, those that were seen as dangerously different, from heretics in the 12th century to witches in the 16th century, have often been labelled as Satanists.

In these historical contexts, these Satanists were imagined to do the precise opposite of what good Christians would do.

Satanists were believed to sacrifice or even eat children instead of loving them, to practice sexual taboos instead of having appropriate intimate relations and to worship the devil instead of God.



While the groups accused of being Satanists actually were no more than dissidents and outcasts, in the Christian imagination they became synonymous with evil.

During the Enlightenment, belief in the devil started to decrease in Western Europe. Misfortune began to be understood to have previously unknown natural causes or to be an unfortunate coincidence.