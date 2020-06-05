Some churches unsure of Covid-19 limits, with religious gatherings set to start this weekend

Any religious activity that requires contact such as the laying of hands is prohibited.

People counting offerings must sanitise their hands before, during and after counting the money. These people should ensure that they do not touch their face while counting the money.

People over the age of 60 and those with comorbidities are encouraged to worship from home.

The church must keep a register which must be retained for six months of everyone who attends the service with details such as full names, residential address and cellphone number.

All surfaces and equipment must be cleaned before and after the service.

Some churches have read the directives and are getting ready to open come Sunday.

Grace Bible Church Bishop Mosa Sono said there would be a service on Sunday of 50 people including himself.

"The service will be aired on social platforms just as it has been taking place during the entire national lockdown.

"The only difference is that there will be those 49 people attending the service. It is going to be a one-hour long service," Sono said.

Other churches have decided to delay their resumption of services. Among them is the Anglican Church.

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba told eNCA the church was looking into a phased-in reopening of services.

"We need to look at what do we require - a limit of 50 [people] in services. How will that work, who is going to be employed to disinfect our church between services?

"How do we prepare for physical distancing in services and how do we avoid shared prayer and hymn books? Where do we procure masks and how will the restriction on singing work? There is a lot of detail that we need to effect," Makgoba said.

Makgoba said the church was looking at utilising other days such as the Corpus Christi taking place on Thursday to start the services.