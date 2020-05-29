‘Avoid loitering and an early grave’: Nelson Mandela Bay's Covid-19 awareness programme

"Avoid loitering in the streets or you’ll end up in a grave."

That was the gist of one of a number of hard-hitting messages on flyers that were handed out by municipal officials, metro police and police officers at a roadblock in Maku Street, Motherwell, on Thursday.

The flyers are being distributed as part of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s Covid-19 awareness programme aimed at curbing the transmission of the virus in the metro’s identified hotspots.

Other identified hotspots in the city are Zwide, KwaDwesi, Kwazakhele, Walmer and New Brighton.

By Thursday, a total of 1,016 infections had been recorded in the metro. Of these, 110 were recorded in Motherwell, according to metro communications official Mamela Ndamase.

Ndamase said that 34 Covid-19 patients in the metro had died by Thursday and 472 others had recovered.