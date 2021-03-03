Church leaders face public violence, assault charges

Metro cops had been harassing us, says pastor after clash

The violent clash between metro police officers and congregants of a church in Soweto on Sunday was a culmination of a long-standing feud between police and the church which at one point was even escalated in the legislature.



For more than 10 years Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers have had run-ins with Unity Fellowship Church in Midway near Chiawelo, Soweto, for breaching bylaws governing noise pollution. Neighbours in the area have repeatedly laid complaints with the metro police against congregants whom they accused of disturbing their peace. ..