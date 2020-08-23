New Zealand mosque shooter arrives in Christchurch for sentencing

The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, a massacre that prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate, arrived in Christchurch on Sunday ahead of sentencing hearings.

Brenton Tarrant disembarked a New Zealand air force plane at Christchurch Airport on Sunday afternoon, wearing a protective vest and helmet and escorted by armed officers, before being directed into the back of a white van, television footage showed.

He has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act.