Think the K53 is tough? Check out the world's hardest driving licence tests

To pass their driving licence test in India, learners only have to drive in a straight line, turn left and stop after 50 metres.

While students of SA’s tricky K53 driving test may be envious of India’s easy passage to driving freedom, at least we don’t have it as tough as in parts of Australia, where learners have to log 120 hours of experience with an instructor before they can take their final practical test, or have to be examined by a psychiatrist before applying for a licence in Montenegro.

A recent survey undertaken by car finance company Zuto analysed more than 190 countries to compare driving licence testing procedures around the world, and lists the countries with the easiest and most difficult tests to pass.

Most difficult tests to pass

In Japan, learners are expected to attend a mandatory driving camp for 26 hours. Requirements also involve taking a theory exam, five days of driving practice, and finally a practical exam.

In China. the theory test contains 100 questions and requires you to memorise 1,000 in total. There are then two separate practical assessments, followed by a final theory test.

Croatia's new drivers must attend 70 to 100 hours of mandatory driving school before attempting their test. Your personality type and fitness to drive is also assessed.

In Montenegro, learners on their practical test are only allowed to make three errors before failing. Before getting a licence, you must also be examined by an ophthalmologist and a psychiatrist.