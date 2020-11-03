World

Four more in custody over last week's attack in French city of Nice - BFM/AFP

By Reuters - 03 November 2020 - 11:29
Police officers conduct a control to verify the identity of teachers at the entrance of the Bois d'Aulne college where Samuel Paty, the French teacher, was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on November 2, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Another four people have been placed in custody over last week's fatal knife attack in the French city of Nice, BFM TV and Agence France Presse (AFP) reported on Tuesday.

An assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice on Thursday, in France's second deadly knife attack in two weeks with a suspected Islamist motive.

The suspected attacker, a 21-year-old from Tunisia, was shot by police and is now in critical condition in a hospital.

