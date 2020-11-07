World

French PM vows to fight radical Islam in tribute to attack victims

By Reuters - 07 November 2020 - 14:50
French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech during a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech during a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France.
Image: Valery Hache/REUTERS

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday the government would keep "fighting relentlessly" against radical Islam as he paid tribute to the three victims of a knife attack in the southern city of Nice last month.

A Tunisian man shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the coastal city on Oct. 29 before being shot and taken away by police.

"We know the enemy. Not only has it been identified, but it has a name, it is radical Islam, a political ideology that disfigures the Muslim religion," Castex said in a speech during the ceremony.

"(It is) an enemy that the government is fighting relentlessly by providing the necessary resources and mobilising all of its forces everyday," he added.

The Nice attack followed the beheading of a schoolteacher in a suburb of Paris on Oct. 16 by a Chechen-born man who was apparently incensed by the teacher showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad in class.

The attack in Nice took place amid worldwide Muslim anger over France's defence of the right to publish cartoons depicting the prophet.

A 21-year-old man recently arrived from Tunisia, suspected of being the Nice attacker, is still in a critical condition after being shot by municipal police and was transferred to a Paris hospital on Friday.

Four more in custody over last week's attack in French city of Nice - BFM/AFP

Another four people have been placed in custody over last week's fatal knife attack in the French city of Nice, BFM TV and Agence France Presse (AFP) ...
News
4 days ago

Austrian minister says at least one 'Islamist terrorist' behind Vienna attack

Two men and a woman died in the attack on central Vienna on Monday night that the Austrian interior minister blamed on an Islamic State sympathiser, ...
News
4 days ago

Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Man United player slams 'fake news'.
Sport
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X