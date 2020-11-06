World

Three more people brought before judge over murder of French teacher

By Reuters - 06 November 2020 - 13:12
Schoolchildren wearing protective face masks, arrive to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who has beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, at the Anne Franck college in Plescop, France, November 2, 2020.
Schoolchildren wearing protective face masks, arrive to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who has beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, at the Anne Franck college in Plescop, France, November 2, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Three more people were brought before a judge as part of an ongoing investigation into last month's murder of French teacher Samuel Paty, BFM TV reported on Friday, quoting judicial sources.

The three had been arrested on Tuesday.

Paty was beheaded on Oct. 16 in broad daylight outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin. The attacker, shot dead by the police, had wanted to avenge the teacher's use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds. 

