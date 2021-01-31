Fugitive ex-leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region vows 'extended resistance'

The former ruling party in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray is committed to "extended resistance", according to an audio message purporting to be from its leader, who accused federal government forces and their allies of rape and looting.

The comments attributed to Debretsion Gebremichael would be the first public statement from him since Nov. 11, although he was in touch with reporters until the first week of December.

The recording was posted on the Facebook page of a media outlet affiliated with the former ruling party the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been battling the government since November 4.

"They (the federal government) have temporary military dominance," said the recording, alleging rights abuses like rape and looting, reports of which have also been highlighted by the United Nations.

"We are engaged in extended resistance."

Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity or date of the audio.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum and the head of the government taskforce on Tigray, Redwan Hussein, did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Abiy claimed victory against the TPLF in late November after his forces captured the regional capital Mekelle. But reports of low-level fighting have continued.

Thousands of people have died, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine across the region of more than 5 million people.

"The cities and rural areas of Tigray are being bombarded day and night by heavy artilleries," Debretsion said.