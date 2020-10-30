Thousands protest in Bangladesh over Macron remarks after killings in France

SINGAPORE - Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh on Friday after killings by a knife-wielding assailant in a French church prompted a vow from President Emmanuel Macron to stand firm against attacks on French values and freedom of belief.

French Interior Minister Gerald Damarnin said France - home to Europe's largest Muslim community and hit by a string of militant attacks in recent years - was engaged in a war against Islamist ideology and more attacks were likely.

Protesters marching through the streets of Dhaka, the capital of Muslim-majority Bangladesh, chanted "Boycott French products" and carried banners calling Macron "the world’s biggest terrorist".

"Macron is leading Islamophobia," said demonstrator Akramul Haq. "He doesn't know the power of Islam. The Muslim world will not let this go in vain. We'll rise and stand in solidarity against him."In a Muslim-majority district of India's financial hub Mumbai, around 100 posters showing Macron with a boot on his face and calling him a "demon" were pasted on pavements and roads around Mohammed Ali Road.