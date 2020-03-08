Italy orders lockdown of swathes of north to try to stop coronavirus

Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The unprecedented clampdown, which will impact some 16 million people and stay in force until April 3, was signed into law overnight by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The draconian new measures order people not to enter or leave Lombardy, Italy's richest region, as well as 14 provinces in four other regions, including the cities of Venice, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini.

"There will be no movement in or out of these areas, or within them, unless for proven, work-related reasons, emergencies or health reasons," Conte told a news conference in the middle of the night after hours of confusion over his plans.