Search on for passengers on flight with infected SA man

Health officials are tracking down a number of travellers who were on the same flight as the SA man who has now tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize yesterday confirmed that a 38-year-old man who recently went to Italy with his wife and eight other locals had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The minister said the man landed at OR Tambo International Airport and took another flight to Durban.

The man visited his doctor after complaining of fever, a headache, sore throat and a cough. A swab taken tested positive for the virus.

Mkhize said the man had been "self-isolating" since then.

"The couple also has two children. The Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) has identified the contacts by interviewing the patient and doctor.

"The tracer team has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from NICD [National Institute of Communicable Diseases]. The doctor has been self-isolated as well," he said.

It is understood that the mother informed parents whose schoolchildren are in the same class as hers, that her husband had tested positive and that they were quarantined in their house.