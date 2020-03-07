Top KZN school cancels tour to Italy amid coronavirus

A top KwaZulu-Natal school has cancelled an academic tour to Italy – this after a man from the province who recently visited Italy was confirmed as SA's first positive coronavirus case.

In a communique to parents, Kearsney College, in Kloof, said that it had consulted with the parents of the boys who were supposed to go as well as a travel agent and saw it best to cancel the tour.

“A constructive and collegial meeting was held earlier this week with the parents of boys who were to tour to Italy in early April on the annual academic tour. A representative of the travel agency was present as well as Kearsney staff. At that meeting the consensus was that the tour would not go ahead,” said the school.

They assured parents that none within their community had come into contact with patient zero, that they had instituted extra hygiene and that school would continue as usual.