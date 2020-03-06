Nedbank on Friday confirmed that a Durban-based staff member was among the group of 10 South Africans who travelled to Italy with a man who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

National health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday that a 38-year old father of two‚ was the country's first positive testing for Covid-19.

The man from Hilton‚ an accountant‚ and his wife went on a trip to Italy together with eight others and returned to SA on Sunday.

He visited his local GP following complaints of headaches‚ fever‚ a sore throat and coughing. She recommended that he get a swab as he had visited a highly infected area.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) informed him on Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus.

On Friday Nedbank confirmed to TimesLIVE that one of its senior Durban employees was among the group who travelled to Italy on holiday.

“The Durban-based employee has been self-quarantined and been tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting results in order to determine if the employee is positive or not. Nedbank can confirm that the potentially affected employee attended two meetings on March 2 at the Pine Walk branch and Nedbank’s Durban Kingsmead Campus conference centre.

“Staff that have come into contact with the potentially affected employee on March 2 have already been contacted and placed in self-quarantine. They will be tested before they are cleared from self-quarantine to return to work. The staff member did not come into contact with any clients or third parties‚” Nedbank chief risk officer Trevor Adams said.