'Extremely problematic': lodge manager's attitude to investigation into Enock Mpianzi's drowning

A teacher who had been on previous Parktown Boys' High camps has acknowledged that pupils did not use life jackets even though they were engaged in dangerous water activities.

Stacey Reynolds was quoted in the report which shed light on what led to the death of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi.

“I went on both the grade 8 and 9 camps last year ... they also did the raft building,” she said.

She said the water was very shallow and, in fact, many of the rafts fell apart. When she was asked: “So you didn’t think that they needed life jackets?” She replied “No”.

“I didn’t think the stretcher race would end in the river ... I thought that they would then reinforce their stretchers ... you know, dismantle what they had built and use those materials to then build a raft. That was my assumption.”