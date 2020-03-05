Bus company responds to Eastern Cape accident which claimed lives of 25 people

The Africa's Best (AB) 350 bus company has expressed their deepest condolences to the 25 families that lost their loved ones and the 68 that were injured in the Centane accident in the Eastern Cape.

The AB350 bus lost control and plunged in a ravine in the Chebe route on Monday. The bus was transporting pensioners.

"We took a conscious choice to be of service to the deep rural communities of the province; we acknowledge the challenging conditions that we operate in, the harsh terrain and the impact weather conditions on such terrain" said the CEO Nosipho Ngewu in a statement.

"None of the challenges will keep us away from fulfilling our promise to connect the customers to the service centers of the nation," said Ngewu.

The AB350 company said that it will work closely with the families of the deceased alongside the Road Accident Fund in giving the families support.