South Africa

Bus company responds to Eastern Cape accident which claimed lives of 25 people

By noxolo majavu - 05 March 2020 - 17:42
Owners of a bus that crashed and plunged in a ravine, killing more than 20 people, have conveyed their condolences to families of victims.
Owners of a bus that crashed and plunged in a ravine, killing more than 20 people, have conveyed their condolences to families of victims.
Image: Supplied

The Africa's Best (AB)  350 bus company has expressed their deepest condolences to the 25 families  that lost their loved ones and the 68 that were injured in the Centane accident in the Eastern Cape.

The AB350 bus lost control and plunged in a ravine in the Chebe route on Monday. The bus was transporting pensioners.

"We took a conscious choice to be of service to the deep rural communities of the province; we acknowledge the challenging conditions that we operate in, the harsh terrain and the impact weather conditions on such terrain" said the CEO Nosipho Ngewu in a statement.

"None of the challenges will keep us away from fulfilling our promise to connect the customers to the service centers of the nation," said Ngewu.

The AB350 company said that it will work closely with the families of the deceased alongside the Road Accident Fund in giving the families support.

'How many more must die on road', grieving families of Eastern Cape bus crash ask

The families of those killed in the Centane bus disaster in the Eastern Cape are struggling to accept that their loved ones are gone forever.
News
7 hours ago

Agony for crash victims' families

The families of the victims of Monday's horror bus crash that claimed 29 lives and left 68 people injured near Centane, Eastern Cape, yesterday began ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X