Parktown Girls learners get their way after environmental protest

Three pupils from Parktown High School for Girls in Johannesburg who have been boycotting classes for seven weeks, demanding a meeting with minister of environmental, forestry and fisheries Barbara Creecy, finally got their way on Friday.

The girls, whose ages range from 15 to 17 years, were part of the group of young people who had a national climate change dialogue with Creecy at Aviation Hotel in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

The girls started their mission last month because they were concerned that the government was not doing enough to promote environmental public awareness.

The girls, who sat outside the school every Friday and missed out on hours of classes, suggested to Creecy they want young people to be involved in policymaking.

After a short meeting with Creecy, the group leader told Sowetan they were disappointed that she had failed to address some of their questions and concerns.

"She [Creecy] could not say exactly what the government is doing in terms of environmental issues. Instead, she seems to blaming us young people for not playing a role in spreading the message and changing society's perceptions around climate change," said the 17-year-old pupil who may not be named.