Jury to hear from 'whistleblower' in New York sex cult trial

Jurors in the trial of Keith Raniere, founder of the cultlike Nxivm organization who faces sex trafficking charges, are expected to hear testimony on Thursday from a former prominent member turned self-described whistleblower.

Mark Vicente, a filmmaker who joined Nxivm in 2005, has spoken out against Raniere on his website and in interviews after breaking away from Nxivm in 2017.

His appearance comes after the trial's first witness, one of Raniere's alleged victims, tearfully testified that the Nxivm leader forced her into an unwanted sexual encounter after declaring himself her "grand master."

Raniere, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, child pornography and other crimes. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say women were blackmailed into having sex with Raniere and branded with his initials as part of a secret society within Nxivm called DOS, an acronym for a Latin phrase that roughly means "master of the obedient female companions."