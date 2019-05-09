Pakistan confirms death row Christian woman has left country

Pakistan on Thursday provided its first official confirmation that Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who spent eight years on death row falsely charged with blasphemy, had left the country more than six months after being acquitted by the Supreme Court.

The case created an international furore in October, after her release prompted days of rioting and demands for her death from hardline Islamists who rejected the outcome and warned Prime Minister Imran Khan's government not to let her leave.

"Asia Bibi has left Pakistan of her free will," foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told reporters in Islamabad, the capital. "She is a free person and left of her own free will."

Faisal did not confirm media reports that she had joined family members in Canada, however.

On Wednesday, Bibi's lawyer Saif-ul-Malook said she had left for Canada to unite with her daughters, who were believed to have already taken asylum there but Canadian authorities have not confirmed this.