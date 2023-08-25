Uyajola99 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's who appeared at Johannesburg magistrate's court on Thursday is facing 13 charges.
NPA says it has ‘a strong case’ against Jub Jub
His legal team gives media green light to cover case
Image: Antonio Muchave
Uyajola99 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's who appeared at Johannesburg magistrate's court on Thursday is facing 13 charges.
The charges range from multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with an intention to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping.
Maarohanye was arrested last month and is out on R10,000 bail.
The proceedings started with the state indicating that it was ready for the trial.
The famous TV star’s lawyer Terrence Baloyi asked for the case to be postponed to November 8 to allow him and his team enough time to go through the docket.
The first complainant opened the case in February last year and was followed by the other victims who are all in the showbiz industry.
As soon as Maarohanye who was wearing a red-and-white two-piece rocked up in court, employees stood along corridors waiting to see him.
When the proceedings started there was deliberation on whether the media was permitted to cover the case or not.
A short adjournment was granted for the star to consult with his lawyer.
His legal team came back saying they did not object to media coverage.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We have disclosed the contents of the docket and we are ready to set a trial date.
Asked if the NPA believes that it had a strong case, Mjonondwane said: “We have placed the matter on the roll because the docket passed all the prospects of a successful prosecution.”
