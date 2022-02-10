'I did not mean for things to get here between you and I' — Jub Jub apologises to Kelly Khumalo

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has extended an olive branch to Kelly Khumalo, saying he hopes they will reach a decision to co-parent while he works on himself.

This comes after City Press reported that Moja Love's founder and CEO Aubrey Tau gave the Uyajola 99 presenter an ultimatum to apologise to Kelly Khumalo, for insinuating she uses “muti”, should he wish to return to the screen.

Moja Love told TshisaLIVE they preferred not to comment on the reports and would issue a statement in due course.

However, in a statement released on his Instagram on Thursday Jub Jub said he wanted to apologise to Kelly for the comments, made during an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG in December.