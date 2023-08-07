“And [he] said he had been informed by the investigating officer [name withheld] at the Pienaar police station that I have opened a case against his boy, Wiseman. He went on to say I once assaulted his boy Mxolisi and [Msibi] never took (sic) any steps...”
“Then Msibi threatened me. He said he was going to make my life miserable. He further said I should report the call to the police...He told me going to the police station won’t help me and that I can even tell the police about the call. I told him that ‘you are MEC and you must teach us respect...He said he does not want my respect,” read Nkosi’s statement.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told Sowetan yesterday police were investigating a case of intimidation relating to the threatening call Nkosi received.
“We are waiting for the statement of the accused [Msibi] which we are promised to receive through his legal representative tomorrow [today],” said Mohlala.
Sowetan approached Msibi for comment yesterday but he had not returned calls or messages.
His spokesperson Fukkie Mofokeng asked to be sent a message. He said Msibi was in a political meeting and promised to respond to Sowetan’s inquiry, but had not done so at the time of going to print.
On the road rage matter, Mohlala said the two men [Wiseman and Simelane] were arrested on charges of assault and pointing of firearm. “They were arrested and released on free bail,” said Mohlala.
When contacted for comment, Wiseman first said he knew nothing about the case and that he did not even know Msibi. But said Sowetan should rather speak to his lawyer.
When pressed further on how his lawyer would know anything about the case if he didn’t, Wiseman lost his temper. “Why would I pull out a firearm and not use it? When I pull out a gun I use it. I don’t go around pointing guns at people, I don’t even know the people you are talking about. You are asking me sh*t,” said Wiseman.
ANC leader Msibi accused of intimidation after road rage
Image: Supplied
Mpumalanga ANC strongman and MEC Mandla Msibi has been accused of intimidation related to a road rage incident where people allegedly associated with him assaulted and pointed a firearm at another motorist.
Police yesterday confirmed a case of intimation has been opened against Msibi in Pienaar near Mbombela. This was after the complainant, who is a car mechanic, laid a charge against the MEC alleging that Msibi had threatened to make his life difficult.
According to a statement by Skhumbuzo Nkosi to the police, Msibi called him on July 16 after he was assaulted and pointed with a gun by four men believed to be Msibi’s associates after an accident between Nkosi’s car and another driven by the men. The accident happened on July 11 in Daatjie when Nkosi was driving alone when his mirror was bumped by a car driven by the men.
Nkosi told Sowetan that he immediately stopped after the mirror of his car was hit by a vehicle that was overtaking another on oncoming traffic. “I noticed through my mirror that they were assaulting a guy driving the vehicle they overtook. I then reversed to speak to them. They then started shouting at me, asking why I did not make way for them.
“They started swearing at me and then assaulted me. One pulled out a gun and pointed it at me,” Nkosi said:
After the incident he opened a case of assault and pointing of firearm three days later.
He alleged that he received a call from Msibi questioning him about the case he had opened against Wiseman Nkosi, 27, and Sipho Simelane, 31. A recording of the alleged conversation between Msibi and Nkosi has been circulating on social media.
Sowetan, however, was unable to independently verify that the voice on it was that of Msibi. In the clip, which Nkosi confirmed he had recorded the conversation, he could be heard saying: “As the MEC you should be teaching us and guiding us, but you are not doing that. You should be teaching us respect.”
